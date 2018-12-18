Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 3.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 245,676 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35M, up from 237,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 4.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 111,686 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has risen 4.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 3.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 19,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,166 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.58 million, down from 569,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 1.29 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes” on December 17, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.09% stake. Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers has invested 1.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pnc Fin Service Grp Incorporated has invested 0.29% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sigma Planning reported 0.21% stake. Cedar Hill accumulated 1,475 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 129,504 are owned by Davis R M Incorporated. Senator Invest Group LP has 1.00M shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Advisory owns 3,600 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.48M shares. Da Davidson reported 188,603 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pennsylvania holds 1.08% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 159,055 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt reported 45,327 shares stake. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sei has 508,001 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 17.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $10.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 97,640 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $20.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 45,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,421 shares, and has risen its stake in W/I.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. $1.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) was sold by Tennison Lynden L.

Among 30 analysts covering Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), 13 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Union Pacific Corporation had 129 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 31. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 11 by Atlantic Securities. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. Loop Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, October 30 report. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 31. Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, October 22 to “Underweight” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 14 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, July 6. Deutsche Bank initiated Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, November 2. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $110 target.

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 11/20/2018: PLUS,NOAH,PPDF,COWN – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Earnings Miss Expectations – Benzinga” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Noah: Strong Drivers For 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2018. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nokia Should Weather Correction Better Than Most In Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah: Q2 Was A Blip In A Positive Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Noah Holdings Limited had 4 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 4 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, November 9.