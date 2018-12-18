Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 51.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 59,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $927,000, down from 115,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 792,948 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 21.47% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT)

Among 9 analysts covering Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Empire State Realty Trust had 25 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, July 31. BTIG Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Thursday, August 25 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 3 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 23. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, June 11 report. The stock of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Monday, December 4.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Empire State Building Celebrates Milestone 25th Year Of Valentine’s Day Weddings – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Summit Midstream Partners, LP, Empire State Realty Trust, Expeditors International of Washington, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, OncoCyte, and Sachem Capital â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Expands Partnership with Signature Bank at 1400 Broadway – GuruFocus.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snap Is Going Nowhere – Cramer’s Lightning Round (4/9/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Inks Signature Bank for Three Floors at 1400 Broadway – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Analysts await Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.25 per share. ESRT’s profit will be $67.80 million for 16.92 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51,700 shares to 206,700 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.38, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ESRT shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 120.00 million shares or 0.25% more from 119.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Two Sigma invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 15,598 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Invesco holds 0.02% or 4.78M shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Com holds 0.06% or 290,486 shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 205,510 shares. Chilton Capital Lc holds 0.61% or 445,754 shares. State Street reported 2.14M shares. Vantage Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Resolution Cap has invested 5% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). 2.39M are held by Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership. Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 220 shares. Waterfront Prns Lc has 2.25% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,370 shares to 16,196 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 9,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,977 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:MGA).