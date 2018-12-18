Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 59,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.28M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 2.08M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 15/04/2018 – Nuance OmniPage Server 2 Delivers Company’s Most Comprehensive and Powerful Document Conversion Solution to Date; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR NUANCE TO REFORM PAY PRACTICES; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 783 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.99M, down from 3,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $29.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1550.26. About 5.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 70.72 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, September 4. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 10 by William Blair. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. As per Friday, October 28, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by M Partners. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $1700.0 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, April 29.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. 181 shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P, worth $285,960. 1,927 shares valued at $3.66 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $3.87 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Wednesday, August 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02M. 16,964 shares were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P, worth $27.69M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 1.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Lc reported 522 shares. Centurylink Management invested in 3.13% or 4,378 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Lc owns 131 shares. 133 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability. New Jersey-based Advsr Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 3,902 shares. 562 are owned by Gw Henssler And Associates. Mark Asset Mgmt owns 8.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,402 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ruggie Capital Grp holds 2.93% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Dumont Blake Advsrs Ltd Llc has 293 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 355 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 3,581 are held by Martin Currie Limited. M Securities Incorporated accumulated 1.28% or 2,449 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Nuance Communications had 41 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of NUAN in report on Monday, January 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 25. Leerink Swann initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 9 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, August 9. On Thursday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, August 9. As per Tuesday, November 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Thursday, August 9 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, August 7 with “Mkt Perform”. On Wednesday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.89 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 40,276 shares to 138,474 shares, valued at $11.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 74,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 985,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Swift Transportation Holdings I.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. $364,614 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT. 20,000 shares valued at $321,081 were sold by Monserrat Alvaro on Friday, November 30. 8,310 shares valued at $133,214 were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L on Friday, November 30. Ortmanns Stefan had sold 7,000 shares worth $112,560.