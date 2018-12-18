Mercer Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 2665% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc bought 7,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,295 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $709,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $76.97. About 2.95 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 33.99% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 27/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 16/04/2018 – mike buetow: @Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion @NXP takeover

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 166.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 11,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71 million, up from 6,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $102.97. About 663,592 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 0.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 15/03/2018 – HDFC BANK COMPLETED ISSUE OF INR23B 2025 BONDS AT 8.10%

Among 3 analysts covering HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. HDFC Bank Limited had 5 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 27 by Zacks. On Wednesday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. Zacks downgraded the shares of HDB in report on Wednesday, September 2 to “Sell” rating. The rating was upgraded by Zacks on Monday, September 21 to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, March 21, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,510 shares to 12,490 shares, valued at $604,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Another recent and important HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018.

Among 31 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. NXP Semiconductors NV had 92 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 1 by SunTrust. On Monday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, February 3 the stock rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by CLSA on Friday, October 28 to “Underperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 18. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 19. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Friday, November 3 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Friday, July 27.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Aerospace ETFs Rise on China’s Approval to UTX-COL Deal – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXPI September 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Stocks to Gain as Trump, Xi Hammer Out Trade Truce – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TVPT, NXPI, JPM – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.