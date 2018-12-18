Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 23.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,741 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.43 million, up from 33,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 2.14M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 2.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,994 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.45M, down from 174,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $143.76. About 145,529 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 11.14% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, September 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, January 22. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 5. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, November 17 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 4.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $803.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (FM) by 11,043 shares to 21,005 shares, valued at $597,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 16,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,635 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palo Cap invested in 0.2% or 10,993 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Company New York has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 18,356 are owned by Security Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Goelzer Investment Management Inc has 3,758 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited holds 240,082 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Holt Cap Advsr Lc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP has 14,895 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Management has 0.65% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 379,543 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 556,425 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Kdi Limited Liability owns 97,779 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 11,332 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). S&Co stated it has 12,490 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 75,731 shares to 592,941 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 7,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 100 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 29.13 million shares or 3.35% less from 30.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,574 were reported by Cadence Mgmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 17,314 were reported by Bb&T. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 55,844 shares. Visionary Asset Management has invested 0.13% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 8,946 shares. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,191 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,901 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 175,921 were accumulated by First Lp. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 108,398 were reported by Millennium Ltd. Moreover, Wells Fargo Co Mn has 0.04% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). 758 were reported by First Hawaiian Commercial Bank.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 17.78% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.9 per share. WSO’s profit will be $36.66 million for 33.91 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Watsco (NYSE:WSO), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Watsco had 46 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 20, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Neutral” on Monday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 21 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Longbow. The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, October 14. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Robert W. Baird. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 18.