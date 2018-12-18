Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 297% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 54,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,341 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78 million, up from 18,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.06. About 27.25M shares traded or 34.35% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.27 million, down from 227,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 1.08 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers (MRIN) (PBYI) (ORCL) Higher (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Street’s Reaction To Oracle’s Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE:ORCL) – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Has A Low Hurdle For 2Q Results But It Still Needs To Hit It – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tech stocks, upbeat earnings boost Wall Street; Fed in focus – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing, CBS, Oracle, Target: ‘Fast Money’ Picks For December 18 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 46 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oracle had 137 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 28 with “Outperform”. Wunderlich maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, September 17 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 2 report. On Thursday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, July 19. Bernstein maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Wednesday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. FBR Capital downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, November 5 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Company owns 1.97 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. First Bancshares accumulated 0.55% or 71,696 shares. Hrt Llc accumulated 22,142 shares. 253,090 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Channing Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 90,571 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Osterweis Cap Mgmt owns 4,935 shares. Finemark Financial Bank And Trust accumulated 14,220 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 418,014 shares. Knott David M stated it has 150,000 shares. Comgest Invsts Sas has 3.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.78M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 11,788 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duff & Phelps Investment holds 0.02% or 29,840 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 13,477 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited reported 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Connecticut-based Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $720.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,098 shares to 76,653 shares, valued at $10.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ibm (NYSE:IBM) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,166 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial (NYSE:PNC) by 9,000 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $21.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 45,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 464,900 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petroleum Refiners Are Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66: Reloading The Growth Pipeline In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 – My Opinion After The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Sell”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Monday, July 11 by Howard Weil. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, August 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, November 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 19 by UBS. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 10 by . Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PSX in report on Tuesday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, December 21 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 82.24% or $0.88 from last year’s $1.07 per share. PSX’s profit will be $899.18M for 10.96 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.10 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.10% negative EPS growth.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity.