Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) by 1.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 13,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 749,387 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.54M, up from 735,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Orbotech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $58.08. About 501,120 shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 14/05/2018 – Orbotech Files its Annual Report to Security Holders for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – HAS RECEIVED ORDERS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN FROM TAIPEI-BASED CAREER TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Aims to Complete Repurchase 12-18 Months Following Orbotech Closing; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in Orbotech

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2311.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 13,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $109.73. About 3.24 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:WB) by 11,500 shares to 242,800 shares, valued at $17.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (Call) (NYSE:PPG) by 126,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,300 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Among 10 analysts covering Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Orbotech had 27 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 3. The stock of Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 11. Cowen & Co initiated Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) on Tuesday, January 5 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. As per Thursday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, February 12. The rating was downgraded by Needham on Monday, March 19 to “Hold”. JP Morgan initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, December 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 22,153 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter owns 35,971 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets has 363,545 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lathrop Invest Mgmt holds 3.92% or 129,500 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Ltd Company (Wy) accumulated 190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru holds 212,802 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.64% or 48,309 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited invested in 1.67 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 35,034 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability has 1.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 6.78M shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 75,636 shares. St Johns Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,183 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 2.05% stake.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $25.03 million activity. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares. 29,192 shares valued at $3.44 million were sold by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $15.05 million worth of stock or 140,638 shares.