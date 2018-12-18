Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 7.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.51 million, down from 26,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $344.1. About 548,533 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 38.06% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades O’Reilly Automotive To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 44.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 5.22M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $465.22M, up from 3.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 3.24 million shares traded. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 39.38% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – United Air to Add Newark Flights in Latest Bid for Hub Dominance; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Rallies as Pricing-Power Gains Ease Growth Fears; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – NARROWING RANGE FROM FY CAPACITY GROWTH TO 4.5 – 5.5 PCT, FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PCT; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Capacity Growth 4% to 5%; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 14/05/2018 – United Airlines Expands East Coast Schedule, Maximizing New York and Washington, D.C. Hubs; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 6.1% :UAL US; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”

Among 27 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive had 92 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 18. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral”. Jefferies maintained O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) rating on Wednesday, July 5. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $24800 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, April 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 9. The company was initiated on Friday, August 26 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 6 by Goldman Sachs. As per Tuesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $257 target in Friday, February 12 report.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $3.75 EPS, up 29.31% or $0.85 from last year’s $2.9 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $300.39M for 22.94 P/E if the $3.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.50 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $306.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,000 shares to 29,050 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $30.23 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $6.61M were sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, August 21. On Thursday, July 26 KRAUS SCOTT E sold $1.53M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 5,000 shares. $4.40 million worth of stock was sold by LAURO JEFFREY ALAN on Friday, November 9. On Tuesday, August 21 the insider WOOTEN ROSALIE OREILLY sold $1.65 million. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $132,513 was made by MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND on Thursday, August 23. Another trade for 19,250 shares valued at $5.47 million was sold by OREILLY LAWRENCE P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ORLY shares while 234 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 63.30 million shares or 2.03% less from 64.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 13,022 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Assetmark stated it has 278 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 10,506 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Service has 0.09% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 864 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 729 shares. 16,990 are held by Marsico Mgmt Ltd. Groesbeck Invest Management Nj has 2,165 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 29,931 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn reported 1,215 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 100 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 0.05% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 10,362 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold UAL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 247.36 million shares or 0.51% more from 246.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley, Virginia-based fund reported 878,675 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 5 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability owns 35,193 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sun Life Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 1.12% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 46,867 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 27,762 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 146 shares stake. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma has invested 0.38% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Sei accumulated 137,410 shares. Hsbc Public Llc has invested 0.03% in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0.05% or 72,736 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 11,377 shares.

Since December 4, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.10 million activity.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $9.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 470,347 shares to 456,235 shares, valued at $550.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 2.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65M shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Among 25 analysts covering United Continental (NYSE:UAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. United Continental has $130.0 highest and $42 lowest target. $89.84’s average target is 2.32% above currents $87.8 stock price. United Continental had 134 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein initiated the shares of UAL in report on Tuesday, October 11 with “Mkt Perform” rating. As per Wednesday, November 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by Imperial Capital. J.P. Morgan downgraded the shares of UAL in report on Wednesday, November 1 to “Sell” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, September 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 23 by Imperial Capital. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, December 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Sunday, August 20 with “Buy”.