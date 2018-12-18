Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $441,000, down from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $147.84. About 684,758 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has About 260 Employees; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations

First Trust Bank Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 15.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Bank Ltd bought 76,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 574,979 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59M, up from 498,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 302,504 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 13.33% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 12.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.15 per share. PH’s profit will be $320.28M for 15.27 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.84 actual EPS reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Parker-Hannifin had 102 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 6. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Tuesday, October 27 to “Hold”. Cowen & Co downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Monday, October 15 to “Underperform” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Zacks on Sunday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, December 19 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, November 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of PH in report on Friday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, September 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”.

More recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. Also Gurufocus.com published the news titled: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proto Labs: Solid 3D Printing And Manufacturing Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 25, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $704,241 activity. $283,377 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) shares were sold by Leonti Joseph R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt invested in 1.52% or 1.66 million shares. Stifel holds 287,491 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated has 4,302 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc reported 5,265 shares. Olstein Cap Ltd Partnership reported 36,877 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Bluecrest Mgmt Limited owns 3,331 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 2,099 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.09% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,043 shares. 47,687 were accumulated by Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Llc. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Burney holds 0.52% or 47,356 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,810 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. had 6 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Monday, December 7 to “Neutral”. Citigroup upgraded the shares of ARCO in report on Monday, August 28 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of ARCO in report on Wednesday, August 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 11. The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 24 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity In Arcos Dorados – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados (ARCO) CEO Sergio Alonso on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arcos Dorados 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 5 Worst Restaurant Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.