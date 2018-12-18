Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (PBR) by 14.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.82% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.86 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 19.24 million shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 41.31% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 18/05/2018 – PETROBRAS IS CREDITOR IN TRANSFER OF RIGHTS ISSUE: MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DIRECTOR SAYS ETHANOL BECAME MORE COMPETITIVE COMPARED TO GASOLINE FOR TAX REASONS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRAZIL MINING AND ENERGY MINISTRY SAYS HAS LEARNED THAT A BRAZILIAN COURT HAS WITHDRAWN BLOCKS FROM PLANNED MARCH OIL AUCTION (NOT FROM JUNE AUCTION AS WELL); 03/05/2018 – Petrobras and Engie to enter exclusive talks for Brazil pipeline; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras cuts diesel, gasoline prices amid truckers’ protest; 15/03/2018 – Petrobras class auction law suit, tax refinancing weighs on earnings; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s: Actions on Petrobras’ Ratings Reflect Continued Improvement in Credit Metrics and Liquidity Position; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS CHOSES FRANCE’S ENGIE TO ENTER EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR GAS PIPELINE UNIT TAG; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS AND SHELL WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN POTIGUAR BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT HASN’T ASKED PETROBRAS TO CHANGE PRICE POLICY: CEO

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 24.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 5,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,847 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.07 million, up from 22,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $156.24. About 1.98M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Among 16 analysts covering Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA had 49 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Tudor Pickering downgraded PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) on Tuesday, September 13 to “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of PBR in report on Monday, October 8 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Monday, October 8 to “Buy”. As per Monday, October 12, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The stock of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 7 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Friday, September 11 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Monday, June 11 to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 11.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $424.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,500 shares to 6,050 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 40,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,500 shares, and cut its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Hike Bets in Major Oil Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. â€“ Petrobras and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 12/04/2018: FRAC, PBR, E – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 11/28/2018: PBR,SHLX,CVX,GLOG,MUR – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Amazon Takes Control – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: QTEC, SYMC, CDNS, WDAY – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Tech Stocks This Week: 2 Cloud Stocks Are Crushing It – The Motley Fool” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Workday Announces Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for November 29, 2018 : HPQ, WDAY, VMW, PANW, SPLK, PVH, AVAV, YEXT, GME, AMBA, AMSWA, CULP – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1.54 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold WDAY shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 147.63 million shares or 1.61% more from 145.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 55,565 are owned by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Axa invested in 0.07% or 132,240 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 6,713 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 250 shares or 0% of the stock. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Laurel Grove Cap Ltd Com stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.63% or 281,817 shares. Finance Architects holds 0% or 186 shares in its portfolio. 1.33M are held by Invesco Limited. Glynn Cap has 6.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 205,838 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.1% or 46,380 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Ltd accumulated 14,400 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 0.01% or 18,220 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Co has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 6,539 shares to 218,399 shares, valued at $39.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,680 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Among 51 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 23 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Workday had 223 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11 with “Market Perform”. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 2. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Hold”. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, October 9. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Drexel given on Wednesday, November 25. Bernstein maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Bernstein has “Hold” rating and $134.0 target.