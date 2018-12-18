Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 9,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 408,903 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.85M, down from 418,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 4.40 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 26/04/2018 – EXELON: PLAN TO FURTHER CUT GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS BY 15%; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 23/04/2018 – Exelon Utilities Receive Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 7.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 6,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,591 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.89M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 1.73 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was initiated on Monday, March 28 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, November 13 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, September 7. Oppenheimer maintained Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Friday, September 18. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse downgraded Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) rating on Monday, November 2. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $105 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Top Stocks Warren Buffett Just Sold – Motley Fool” on November 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” published on November 28, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: Reloading The Growth Pipeline In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: Buffett Dividend Stock On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $11.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,100 shares to 978,046 shares, valued at $229.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold PSX shares while 356 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 305.42 million shares or 2.74% less from 314.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrow has 34,998 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 716 shares. 2.64 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Alta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 3,042 are held by Thomasville Fincl Bank. Dubuque Fincl Bank Co owns 1,238 shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.29% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 8,156 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Partnervest Advisory Limited Com holds 0.19% or 4,149 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W owns 2,228 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited accumulated 18,714 shares. Lifeplan Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ellington Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,500 shares. Dakota Wealth Management invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 3,545 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 29 investors sold EXC shares while 245 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 728.89 million shares or 0.93% less from 735.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 3.02M shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Shell Asset Management holds 250,479 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement has invested 0.15% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Geode Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.15% or 11.84M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 663,857 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 3.93 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 156 are owned by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Llc. Capital Invsts owns 11.11 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability Co has 41,624 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 3.08M shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Exelon Corporation had 95 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $42 target in Monday, November 13 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EXC in report on Thursday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. Howard Weil initiated the shares of EXC in report on Tuesday, November 17 with “Sector Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Thursday, March 24 to “Peer Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 8 by SunTrust. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 21 report. Citigroup maintained Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Wednesday, July 20 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exelon sues FirstEnergy Solutions over delays on $140M asset sale – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Devon Energy, Exelon and Facebook – Investorplace.com” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Verizon Communications, MGM Resorts International, Exelon, Axon Enterprise, MDC, and TG Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Exelon, Okta, Wrkco And More – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $151.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 37,959 shares to 105,341 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.