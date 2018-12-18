Torch Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 3.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torch Wealth Management Llc sold 3,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 108,094 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.00M, down from 111,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torch Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 6.10 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G, Nestle, Unilever forgo price increases to move product; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del Com (PF) by 5.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 13,494 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 234,032 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.17M, down from 247,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Pinnacle Foods Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $66.66 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 13.23 million shares traded or 2009.32% up from the average. Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PF News: 19/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS SAYS TO HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF PINNACLE FOODS BOARD, MANAGEMENT REGARDING “VALUE CREATION MEASURES”; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 15/03/2018 – PINNACLE FOODS INC – ITS UNIT COMPLETED REFINANCING OF ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES IN A SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 19/04/2018 – Jana tucks into Pinnacle Foods with 9.1% stake; 28/04/2018 – USDA: Pinnacle Foods Inc. Recalls Beef Products Due to Possible Processing Deviation; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Foods Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Pinnacle Foods Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.95; 19/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 9.10 PCT STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC AS ON APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Activist Investor, Following Whole Foods Playbook, to Push for Changes at Pinnacle Foods

Among 17 analysts covering Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pinnacle Foods Inc had 58 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 10 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 2 by Buckingham Research. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 3 by JP Morgan. Buckingham Research initiated Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) on Monday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 30 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, October 27. DA Davidson initiated Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) on Friday, December 11 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) rating on Friday, September 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $67.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 66 investors sold PF shares while 80 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 102.22 million shares or 4.53% less from 107.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.09% in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communication Limited stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 10.79 million shares. Hsbc Plc has 89,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. S Muoio And Com Lc owns 40,000 shares. Westchester Capital Limited Liability holds 1.52 million shares or 3.76% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.53% in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 24,985 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested in 113,577 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Oconnor Lc has 0% invested in Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF). 33,319 are owned by Ota Fincl Group Limited Partnership. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.42 million shares.

More news for Pinnacle Foods Inc. (NYSE:PF) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Pfizer (PFE) Commences Phase 3 Program for 20-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (20vPnC) Candidate, PF-06482077 – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. Gurufocus.com‘s article titled: “Jeremy Grantham’s 6 Largest Buys of 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” and published on November 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com (NYSE:BSX) by 21,795 shares to 190,800 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Marriott Corp New Com (NYSE:HST).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley sees upside for Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of manufacturing firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G executive to become Avon CFO – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G president to help lead health care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. $99,828 worth of stock was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 16. Fish Kathleen B had sold 4,291 shares worth $358,393. Shares for $5.06M were sold by FergusonMchugh MaryLynn. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Majoras Deborah P sold $451,186. $131,509 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Keith R. Alexandra. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 3,410 shares worth $284,810.

Torch Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $237.51 million and $166.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr 1 (CSJ) by 20,235 shares to 46,170 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 57,421 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs owns 170,667 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of The West invested in 0.5% or 51,416 shares. Butensky Cohen Fin Security reported 25,729 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blair William Il owns 537,781 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated has 60,206 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Patten Gru has invested 0.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 39,400 were accumulated by Iat Reinsurance Limited. Professional Advisory has invested 2.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 342,083 are owned by South Dakota Council. Lincluden Mgmt Limited owns 166,206 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Charter Tru stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.17 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.