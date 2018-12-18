Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 12.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 69,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 618,268 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.47M, up from 548,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 4.10M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 27.11% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 30,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 558,583 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $97.30M, up from 528,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 1.23M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 8.88% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RYH) by 1,460 shares to 167,552 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dart Group Plc Shs by 121,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,525 shares, and cut its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 49 investors sold PXD shares while 183 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 143.93 million shares or 2.83% less from 148.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 12.91M shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7,928 shares. Dupont Management accumulated 0.02% or 4,742 shares. Commerce Savings Bank holds 70,739 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 45,512 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,907 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 3,402 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 25,192 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Papp L Roy & Associates reported 1.51% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund stated it has 0.12% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bamco stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Avalon Ltd Liability has 1,442 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connable Office invested 0.38% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0.17% or 4.64 million shares in its portfolio.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $376.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 78,091 shares to 1.44M shares, valued at $23.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 269,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 379,480 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

