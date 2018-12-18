Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 68.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 3,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,834 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $155,000, down from 5,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.64. About 4.10M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 1.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 171,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.64 million, down from 174,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.38 million shares traded or 1427.63% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 18, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 25/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: LINDE AG: LINDE PLC, LINDE AND PRAXAIR INTEND CASH MERGER SQUEEZE OUT FOR LINDE AG AFTER COMPLETION OF BUSINESS COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE – IN EVENT OF SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION, LINDE INTERMEDIATE HOLDING AG IS EXPECTED TO HOLD APPROX 92 % IN LINDE AG; 18/04/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR ARE SAID TO PLAN FURTHER ASSET SALES FOR MERGER; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 23/05/2018 – Praxair Announces TruForm™ AMbition Grant Recipients; 29/05/2018 – Praxair Recognized for Diversity & Inclusion Performance by Diversitylnc for Third Consecutive Year; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE , PRAXAIR PX.N HAVE ASKED FOR FIRST-ROUND BIDS BY END-MARCH FOR PLANNED DIVESTITURES; 25/04/2018 – LINDE LINDE, PRAXAIR INTEND CASH MERGER SQUEEZE OUT FOR LINDE; 08/03/2018 – Linde/Praxair: still evaluating format of squeeze out, sources say [16:43 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Praxair Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes for the Fourth Straight Year

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4,796 shares to 23,579 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fulton Bank Na reported 40,524 shares. Brown Advisory owns 229,227 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.45% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 7,521 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com has invested 0.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tdam Usa accumulated 0.15% or 31,152 shares. Mengis Capital holds 12,304 shares. Raymond James And Assoc reported 732,568 shares. Dakota Wealth Management invested in 17,537 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 16,710 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fund Evaluation Grp Inc Lc has 0.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,860 shares. Susquehanna Llp stated it has 449,087 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. St Germain D J holds 0.1% or 11,003 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Llc owns 299,687 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Colony Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 11,335 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on December, 20 after the close. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. NKE’s profit will be $714.65 million for 39.80 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. The insider Campion Andrew sold 103,000 shares worth $8.24 million. On Friday, June 29 the insider SPRUNK ERIC D sold $11.86 million. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.45 million was sold by Matheson Monique S.. RODGERS JOHNATHAN A also sold $1.36 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock or 5,741 shares.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 65,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $32.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 27,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).