Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 4.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 84,647 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.05 million, down from 88,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $92. About 7.80 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 82.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 12,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $127,000, down from 15,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 1.16 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 27.76% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer Internship; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Harley-Davidson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOG); 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Harley-Davidson says tariffs threaten `significant impact’ on sales; 09/05/2018 – ARTC Wins Harley Davidson’s Accreditation for 1st Overseas Testing Labs; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 38.89% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HOG’s profit will be $53.21M for 25.62 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.69% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $616,781 activity. Another trade for 1,598 shares valued at $69,513 was made by ZEITZ JOCHEN on Monday, August 6.

Among 25 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 106 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of HOG in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 24 by Wedbush. As per Monday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, August 29 by Longbow. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, January 11. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, April 11 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, October 13. The stock of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 29. The company was maintained on Friday, June 23 by RBC Capital Markets.

More recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Harley-Davidson’s Road Through India Looks More Difficult – The Motley Fool” on November 29, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “No, Bikers Aren’t Really Boycotting Harley-Davidson – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “After Solid Quarter, Harley-Davidson And Its International Growth Are Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold HOG shares while 126 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 140.91 million shares or 2.19% more from 137.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Exane Derivatives holds 2,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 7,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 34,371 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has 1,264 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Moreover, Mai Capital has 0.03% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Wealthtrust holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 2,500 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 0.01% or 120,800 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Gabelli Funds Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 55,800 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Former P&G executive to become Avon CFO – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “P&G: The Largest Organizational Change In 20 Years – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-P&Ger hired as Newell CFO – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 19.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 281,054 were accumulated by Victory Capital Management Inc. Wealthtrust, Alabama-based fund reported 2,253 shares. Charter Trust accumulated 67,302 shares. 3,606 were accumulated by Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Ltd. Citigroup invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 11,829 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Shoker Invest Counsel invested 2.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Asset One invested in 4.30M shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 135,018 shares. Fosun Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 19,211 were reported by Highlander Mgmt Lc. Syntal Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,289 shares. Caprock Gp reported 48,670 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 142,996 shares.