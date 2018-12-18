Ajo Lp increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 355.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 67,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.28 million, up from 19,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.72. About 13.56 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook will let users opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”; 20/03/2018 – Facebook told to pull auditors from Cambridge Analytica’s offices; 10/04/2018 – At Facebook Hearing, Senators Signal Interest in More Tech Regulation; 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 10/04/2018 – Facebook Isn’t a Passive Player in Washington; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook @cnbctech; 19/03/2018 – EU PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT SAYS LEGISLATURE WILL INVESTIGATE ALLEGATIONS OF “UNACCEPTABLE” MISUSE OF FACEBOOK FB.O USER DATA; 20/03/2018 – Facebook lost 6.8 percent on Monday â€” there are fears that tougher data protection rules will be implemented across the industry following the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 3.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 43,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.13M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 3.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.56. About 2.88M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. 514,000 shares were sold by Zuckerberg Mark, worth $109.28 million. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $813,248 was made by Cox Christopher K on Monday, October 15. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77 million worth of stock or 61,103 shares. Shares for $11.47 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00M on Wednesday, June 20. $7.74M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Axiom Capital given on Thursday, April 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, October 17. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, April 18. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, November 5. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 6. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regis Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,654 shares. Optimum Advisors holds 1.18% or 25,990 shares. Triangle Wealth Management reported 1,239 shares. Coastline Trust Com invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Community Bancshares Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 520 shares. Bessemer has 35,426 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bender Robert And Associate invested 4.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 501,721 shares. Willis Invest Counsel owns 30,965 shares. Asset Mgmt has invested 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,425 are owned by Mathes Company. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 2.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bourgeon Ltd invested in 3,415 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 5,766 shares. Roystone Cap Management LP owns 132,900 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $21.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Inds (NYSE:LYB) by 117,383 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $177.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 52,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,898 shares, and cut its stake in Firstcash.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Having Faith in the Stock – Live Trading News” published on November 21, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) carrying out a $9 billion buyback plan – Live Trading News” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Massive Selloff Positions FB Stock to Add Friends Again – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. PulteGroup had 89 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, October 20 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 22. FBR Capital downgraded the shares of PHM in report on Wednesday, January 3 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 26. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Thursday, April 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 14 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, November 14, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, April 25. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 26.

More recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “5 Homebuilders to Consider as Sentiment Falls to 3-Year Low – GuruFocus.com” on December 17, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Micron Technology, PulteGroup and Intuit – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35,300 shares to 216,800 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,269 shares, and cut its stake in Chiasma Inc.