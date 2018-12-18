Tremblant Capital Group decreased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) (RLGY) by 57.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group sold 3.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.02 million, down from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 2.13 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 33.08% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Cato Corp New (CATO) by 26539.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 86,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,110 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, up from 327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Cato Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.33M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 237,252 shares traded. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 8.64% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 12/04/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N MARCH SALES ROSE 4 PCT TO $96.9 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CATO CORP SAYS PLANS NO NEW STORES DURING YEAR 2018 AND ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 34 STORES BY YEAR-END; 22/03/2018 – Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Earnings; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Cato; 08/03/2018 – CATO FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5% VS. EST. DOWN 5.0% :CATO US; 24/05/2018 – Cato Corp 1Q Rev $238.3M; 24/05/2018 – The Cato Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cato Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATO); 24/05/2018 – Cato Reports Increase In 1Q Net Income And EPS; 12/04/2018 – Cato Corp Sees April Same-Store Sales Down in High-Single Digits

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $27.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 16,713 shares to 25,459 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novocure Ltd by 13,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,261 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold CATO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.99 million shares or 1.99% more from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 191,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amg National Trust Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). 33,233 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Morgan Stanley holds 254,142 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1,525 are held by Next Financial Grp Inc Inc. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 13,813 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate reported 599 shares. D E Shaw Com has 201,263 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1,061 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 82,203 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 35,050 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 16,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $362,530 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Niederauer Duncan L, worth $178,500. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $84,700 was made by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J on Friday, November 16.

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 208,591 shares to 943,889 shares, valued at $82.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 160,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 673,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.59, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 30 investors sold RLGY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 155.90 million shares or 2.02% more from 152.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 422,070 shares. 33,560 were reported by Cna Fincl. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 200,393 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stanley Cap Management Limited Company owns 284,144 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.06% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Lazard Asset Lc holds 0% or 120 shares. Bloombergsen Incorporated owns 0.69% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 605,452 shares. Gator Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.55% or 25,394 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Girard Partners Limited has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 7,349 shares. Pnc Service Grp owns 13,167 shares. 1.05M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Blackrock reported 11.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Management Group reported 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $14.18 million for 34.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -85.71% negative EPS growth.