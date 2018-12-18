Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 596 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,220 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.45M, down from 5,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $29.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1550.88. About 3.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon says it’s aware that some Echo devices are creepily laughing at people, and it’s working on a fix; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Dominates Direct-to-Consumer TV Network Subscriptions; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 5.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 21,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 449,743 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.36M, up from 428,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 350,137 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 7.90% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $26.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 5,615 shares to 48,837 shares, valued at $96.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 80,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,919 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold RS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 57.07 million shares or 3.98% less from 59.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Northpointe Capital Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 24,278 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,344 shares. 28,570 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 449,743 are owned by Epoch Investment. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus stated it has 0.02% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Raymond James holds 0.01% or 37,925 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 531,316 shares stake. Bowling Llc reported 21,408 shares. 304 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corporation. Yorktown And Research Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 11,900 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com invested in 146,812 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 33,249 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 118,269 shares in its portfolio.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.69 million activity. Smith William A II sold 5,582 shares worth $440,866.

Among 12 analysts covering Reliance Steel (NYSE:RS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Reliance Steel had 49 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) on Wednesday, March 23 to “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 21 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, May 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, January 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, August 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, January 4. Bank of America maintained Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 23 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, July 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, September 7. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 3 by Benchmark. The company was maintained on Friday, April 29 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Wedbush. Monness maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1500.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Friday, October 27 to “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 70.75 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $1.85M were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. Shares for $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Thursday, November 15. On Thursday, November 15 Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,726 shares. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29.