Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 61.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 54,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $939,000, down from 88,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 9.87 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500.

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Rite Aid Corp (RAD) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.54M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Rite Aid Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.24M market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.0292 during the last trading session, reaching $0.85. About 10.02 million shares traded. Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has declined 45.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RAD News: 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid 4Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 26/03/2018 – lmpax settles retailers’ antitrust cases over generic drug’s delay; 19/04/2018 – Naloxone Available at Rite Aid Pharmacies in 19 States; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 12/04/2018 – Rite Aid 4Q Net $767.1M; 19/04/2018 – Rite Aid to Purchase Up to $700M of Notes; 28/03/2018 – RITE AID TERMINATES TAX BENEFITS PRESERVATION PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Rite Track Announces Expansion in Europe; 12/04/2018 – Drug retailer Rite Aid’s revenue misses estimates; 17/05/2018 – EnvisionRx Prioritizes Opioid Safety with Multi-Faceted Pain Management Program

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. $25,750 worth of stock was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Friday, November 2. The insider CHANDLER JOHN D bought $259,422. Another trade for 9,760 shares valued at $249,856 was made by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283 worth of stock. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Zamarin Chad J. bought $64,218.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 8 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, June 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Thursday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $35 target. Seaport Global initiated The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Wednesday, April 25. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, April 7. Barclays Capital downgraded The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Wednesday, January 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy”. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 5. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Thursday, June 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $3200 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, December 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Commerce holds 0.05% or 182,807 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc has invested 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 595,276 shares. Eagle Advisors Lc has invested 4.89% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp holds 384,069 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt reported 711,476 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Company has 355 shares. Reaves W H & invested in 2.06 million shares or 1.83% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 10,715 shares. Roanoke Asset Corporation has invested 1.32% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Prns Gru Holdg Ag accumulated 676,962 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 5.77% or 295,333 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 971,506 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 41,394 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Inc Ct invested in 2.74% or 117,092 shares.

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $274.83 million and $149.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 22,178 shares to 92,992 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 1,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.36M for 24.45 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 7% are positive. Rite Aid had 28 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, October 25. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 20 by Mizuho. On Friday, June 30 the stock rating was reinitiated by Evercore with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 19 by Vetr. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, October 29. The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, November 13 by JP Morgan. Loop Capital maintained Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) rating on Friday, September 29. Loop Capital has “Hold” rating and $2 target. The stock of Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 6 by Mizuho. The rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, August 13.

