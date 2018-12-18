Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 33.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 186,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 744,829 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.01M, up from 558,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 20.74M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 14/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 6.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 178,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $189.03 million, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 371,006 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has risen 10.22% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $389.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12,700 shares to 24,800 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covia Holdings Corp by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7,022 shares to 3,852 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 340,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,243 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWN).

