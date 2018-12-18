Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 3.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 75,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.38 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $104.94M, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 12.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 0.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 11,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.31M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 201,874 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 16.57% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year; 02/04/2018 – China c.bank says it raised interest rates on SLF loans in March; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitt (LVMUY) by 6,834 shares to 29,547 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2027 Term C by 246,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Msci Emerging Markets (VWO).

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, April 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 20 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 7 report. Credit Suisse downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”. As per Friday, December 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, April 18. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $35 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, August 28.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.92 million activity. $1.50 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares were sold by SUSMAN SALLY.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Management Presents on Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Bristol-Myers Squibb – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Stock Has Multiple Positive Catalysts – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.76M are owned by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Baldwin Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Summit Fincl Wealth holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 150,999 shares. Clarkston Capital Limited Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 300,405 shares. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware stated it has 95,928 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Clinton Group Inc Inc stated it has 20,626 shares. Fenimore Asset stated it has 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cincinnati Financial Corporation stated it has 394,000 shares. 46,756 were reported by Martin Company Tn. Wealthtrust invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nippon Life Company, Japan-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Com reported 2.04M shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Pictet Bankshares Trust Limited accumulated 15,019 shares. 1.20 million are held by Saturna Corp.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sun Life Financial, Autodesk, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Curis, and Accenture â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks to Sell Before the Bear Emerges From His Cave! – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 23, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “China moves closer to allowing foreigners to control insurance ventures: sources – StreetInsider.com” on November 18, 2018. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun Life Financial, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This Financial Services Stock Can Help You Ride Out Market Downturns – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Among 12 analysts covering Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sun Life Financial Inc. had 26 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 17 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) on Monday, September 21 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, November 13. As per Friday, December 23, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, August 24 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, November 5. Credit Suisse upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) on Thursday, August 6 to “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of SLF in report on Wednesday, July 27 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $44 target in Monday, March 7 report.

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SLF’s profit will be $546.97 million for 9.22 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 3,816 shares to 6,071 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 59,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 670,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).