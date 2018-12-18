Comerica Bank increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 45.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 13,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,546 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.01 million, up from 29,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $63.65. About 351,381 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has declined 32.60% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.60% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 ADJ EPS BY 60C-80C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO SEES DEAL CUTTING YR ADJ EPS BY 30C-40C; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – SET A GOAL FOR HAWTHORNE TO ACHIEVE SEGMENT PROFIT OF ABOUT $120 MLN, OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF 17- 18 PCT BY END OF FISCAL 2020; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Cont Ops EPS $2.66; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT $450 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Long-Term Optimism on Hydroponic Sector Unchange; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.57 million, up from 202,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 3.72 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Much Should You Pay for Advanced Micro Devices Stock? – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NAR: TSMC close to IBM chip order – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, October 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 27. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 13 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by HSBC.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $138.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 74,100 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 16,719 shares to 373,624 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 85,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,549 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Mtrs Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold SMG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 34.40 million shares or 1.03% less from 34.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,772 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Century stated it has 8,284 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Comm holds 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 75,427 shares. Salem Counselors reported 1,750 shares stake. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 0.01% or 3.70M shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 21,595 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 320,127 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 11,731 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital owns 6,625 shares. Condor invested 0.3% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 2.27M shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 11,605 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa holds 0.04% or 13,313 shares. Charter Trust Com accumulated 3,731 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had 25 analyst reports since March 22, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 1, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 8 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, November 8. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Monday, December 17. The stock of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 22. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, November 8 report. As per Tuesday, May 15, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. J.P. Morgan downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Friday, June 1 to “Sell” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. Lukemire Michael C sold $709,048 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) on Friday, December 7. $484,672 worth of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) was sold by Mistretta Nancy G..

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Marijuana Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” on October 16, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Biggest Marijuana Move of 2018 – Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Best Marijuana Stocks in November – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “VIDEO: The Flowr Corporation (CVE:FLWR) Research Partnership with Scott’s Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) – Midas Letter” with publication date: October 11, 2018.