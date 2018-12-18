Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 83.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 900,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 182,921 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.21 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.09. About 722,681 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has risen 76.87% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.87% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PAID WCAS $630 MLN TO PURCHASE 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI, TO SATISFY TRUE-UP OBLIGATIONS FROM 2017 EQUITY PURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 22.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 21,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,588 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, down from 92,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 478,223 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Future of CBD for Pain Treatment and Sports Medicine: Orion Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE: ORI), Aurora Cannabis Inc., CannTrust Holdings Inc., Kalytera Therapeutics – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Old Republic promotes Smiddy to president, COO – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2018. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Old Republic International Corporation: Old Republic Declares Regular Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.50 Cents Per Share – The Wall Street Transcript” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 24 investors sold ORI shares while 115 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 215.53 million shares or 0.55% more from 214.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,522 were reported by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Pnc Group Inc Inc accumulated 224,746 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 201,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership reported 789,891 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 397,654 shares. 190,000 were accumulated by Nfc Invs Limited Liability Co. Oakbrook Invs Limited invested 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Next Financial Gp holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 3.09 million shares. 13,753 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 98,714 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 5.08M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 57,764 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100,855 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $217,338 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 9,442 shares to 36,864 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ORI’s profit will be $127.09 million for 12.40 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Old Republic Intl (NYSE:ORI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Old Republic Intl had 2 analyst reports since October 30, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, October 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong Buy”. JMP Securities upgraded the shares of ORI in report on Monday, February 12 to “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jefferies sees three-bagger in Axovant Sciences in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Warriortradingnews.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Concludes $290 Million Acquisition in Latin America – Warrior Trading News” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Health insurers/healthcare providers in the red premarket after court ruling on Obamacare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), 8 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenet Healthcare Corporation had 91 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of THC in report on Friday, May 4 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of THC in report on Monday, November 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight” on Wednesday, December 20. As per Thursday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, January 30 report. Credit Suisse initiated Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) rating on Friday, November 3. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $15.0 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, September 20.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 81.43% or $1.14 from last year’s $1.4 per share. THC’s profit will be $26.65M for 19.32 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.34% negative EPS growth.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $5.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd by 421,601 shares to 990,503 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 95,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.38, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 104.99 million shares or 1.54% more from 103.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc accumulated 0% or 101 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Winslow Asset has invested 1.21% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 72,142 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Apg Asset Nv reported 0% stake. Continental reported 109,510 shares stake. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.02% or 763,101 shares. 474,736 are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 63,427 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Letko Brosseau And Associate holds 0.47% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 1.77 million shares. Citigroup owns 105,412 shares. Aqr Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).