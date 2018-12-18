Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 10,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,732 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.06M, up from 56,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $784.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.28. About 21.35 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Huawei launches a triple camera smartphone that it claims is ‘much better’ than Apple’s iPhone X; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 04/05/2018 – Buffett thinks of Apple as a “consumer products company with 99 percent satisfaction,” Cramer says; 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM FORM JV CALLED ELYSIS; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 01/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Rumors have even circulated that Apple is looking to buy parts or all of Condé Nast, a move that would further; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Tesla Inc. Cmn (TSLA) by 1747.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 17,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.87 million, up from 996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Tesla Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $341.21. About 4.79M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has risen 17.32% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/04/2018 – Tesla at Risk From China Tariffs, Adding to Musk’s Woes; 29/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS THERE HAVE BEEN NO ACCIDENTS OR INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH ISSUE; 11/04/2018 – Tesla has given suppliers scant details about the program, but has now indicated the vehicle would begin to be built at its Fremont, California, plant in November of next year; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 26/03/2018 – FedEx: Fully-Electric Tesla Trucks Scheduled to Begin Production in 2019; 14/05/2018 – Elon Musk hits back at report that Tesla didn’t want to spend on sensors; 27/03/2018 – Tesla Cut by Moody’s on Production Issues, Liquidity Concerns; 08/03/2018 – Branderiz joined Tesla in 2016 during its acquisition of solar energy company SolarCity; 29/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler investors want electric road map in CEO’s swan song; 16/05/2018 – Soros, T. Rowe Top Tesla’s Most Notable Buyers List Last Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prns Management reported 373,700 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Llc invested in 126,279 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Martin Management Limited Liability accumulated 6.82% or 112,558 shares. Avenir Corp, a -based fund reported 86,572 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division owns 411,368 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 7.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 80,471 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.53% stake. Amer Economic Planning Grp Adv stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sather Financial Gru Incorporated holds 3,686 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 4.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 59,927 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Cornerstone Capital invested in 0.57% or 16,615 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss holds 1,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management holds 18,289 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Willis Invest Counsel holds 1.5% or 96,600 shares in its portfolio.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 11 by Mizuho. On Monday, October 9 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, November 6 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy”.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $356.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,790 shares to 7,865 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,845 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Frag. (NYSE:IFF).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 selling transactions for $296,548 activity. 3,500 shares were sold by Ahuja Deepak, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, November 14. $360,280 worth of stock was sold by Guillen Jerome M on Monday, December 3. RICE LINDA JOHNSON had sold 3,000 shares worth $1.02M on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 1,875 shares valued at $573,750 was made by Musk Kimbal on Monday, October 1. $10.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Monday, October 29.

Among 41 analysts covering Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), 17 have Buy rating, 11 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Tesla Motors Inc had 185 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, February 8 with “Sell” rating. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Friday, October 27 to “In-Line”. On Tuesday, October 13 the stock rating was upgraded by S&P Research to “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Vetr on Monday, August 17 to “Strong-Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 30. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, February 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 128 investors sold TSLA shares while 186 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 97.80 million shares or 3.45% more from 94.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zweig invested in 32,000 shares. 9,816 were reported by Piedmont Invest. Northern Corporation holds 851,565 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.05% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc owns 75,838 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 3,336 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 8,083 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.12% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 182,447 shares. Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Enterprise Financial Corp owns 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 51 shares. Cibc World stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc owns 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 17,154 shares. United Fincl Advisers Llc accumulated 5,278 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp owns 2,631 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.