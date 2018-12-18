Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) (TEVA) by 1876.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.62M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 8.37M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF C ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER® TABLETS, A GENERIC VERSION OF C CONCERTA® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADHD; 17/04/2018 – Highmark Inc. Signs Outcomes-Based Agreement with AstraZeneca for Symbicort; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 28/03/2018 – XENON PHARMACEUTICALS CONFIRMS ENDING PACT WITH TEVA CANADA; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L – DURING QUARTER INITIATED REPEAT CLINICAL ENDPOINT STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR DISKUS; 25/04/2018 – Katherine Doherty: Generic-drug companies, including Teva Pharmaceuticals, to face first charges in U.S. probe, sources say…; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL

Blue Fin Capital Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (BAM) by 102.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc bought 17,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,265 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.53M, up from 16,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 845,075 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pure Acquisition Corp by 970,000 shares to 299,800 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 776,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,525 shares, and cut its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.

Among 35 analysts covering Teva Pharma (NYSE:TEVA), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Teva Pharma had 170 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Friday, August 4. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, January 31. As per Friday, November 4, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Wednesday, November 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, January 31. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup on Thursday, January 4 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, August 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, February 9.

