Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 33.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 4,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $927,000, down from 12,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 5.28 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 27.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 8,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,903 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.16 million, down from 32,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 29.40M shares traded or 20.18% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 59,739 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% or 29,170 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Lc has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Park National Oh reported 970,389 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hendershot Investments reported 73,546 shares. 213,402 are held by Amica Mutual Ins. Moreover, Eii Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.09M shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation reported 0.94% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bowling Port Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Aspen Mngmt reported 18,558 shares. Ci Invests Inc has 0.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Prtn accumulated 73,370 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, June 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 23 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, October 9. Deutsche Bank maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, June 13 with “Buy” rating. OTR Global downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, October 31 to “Mixed” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, May 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, April 18. As per Tuesday, November 14, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco to Host 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: CRUS, SMAR, NXPI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/18/2018: MRIN, GOOGL, DPW, ORCL, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $28.93 million activity. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock. Tan Irving sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36M. On Thursday, November 29 Kramer Kelly A. sold $3.32 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 70,000 shares. $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by BHATT PRAT. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. $10.28 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92B for 16.95 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd, which manages about $216.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,932 shares to 93,932 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, November 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 30 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 3. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 25. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 22 report.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies: Good Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX: The Anatomy Of A Terrific Compounder – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher freight costs hit TJX – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Observations From TJX Companies’ Management Team – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why TJX Companies Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 16.20 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.47% stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.21% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 17,357 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 1,911 shares. Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny reported 39,141 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 2.83M shares in its portfolio. Proffitt Goodson Inc has 31 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 33,212 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sasco Capital Inc Ct holds 1.81% or 289,598 shares. Wealthfront Corporation reported 14,815 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.88 million shares. Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 0.21% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.05% or 228,166 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 187,386 shares.