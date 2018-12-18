Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Transocean Inc Switzerland (RIG) by 4.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 35,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 822,370 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.47M, down from 858,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Transocean Inc Switzerland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 21.04M shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 2.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 56,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $108.48 million, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 7.04 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has $39.0 highest and $14 lowest target. $31’s average target is -15.67% below currents $36.76 stock price. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 14, the company rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 4 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 6. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Susquehanna. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, December 11 report. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 28. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 22. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 16 by HSBC. The company was downgraded on Monday, November 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16B for 14.82 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,389 shares to 85,349 shares, valued at $14.53M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 74,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 8.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -466.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG), 21 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Transocean Ltd had 120 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 20. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $11.0 target in Wednesday, January 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 15 by Sidoti. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, March 28 by Barclays Capital. Fearnleys downgraded the shares of RIG in report on Wednesday, August 1 to “Accumulate” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 16. Cowen & Co maintained Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) rating on Wednesday, October 18. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8.0 target. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of RIG in report on Wednesday, September 19 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, July 6.