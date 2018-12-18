Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Triumph Group (TGI) by 38.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 127,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 207,388 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, down from 334,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Triumph Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $661.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 480,129 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 44.95% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 10/04/2018 – TGI PRODUCT SUPPORT REPORTS LTA EXTENSION WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – ON MARCH 28, SOLD TRIUMPH STRUCTURES – LONG ISLAND LLC TO AERO STRUCTURES LONG ISLAND INC; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP EXPECTS TO PAY 17% TAX RATE FOR FY 2019

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc increased its stake in Bio (BIO) by 14.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.26M, up from 17,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $240.26. About 73,098 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has declined 1.28% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Says it Won’t File Annual Report by Extended Deadline; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES ARISING FROM APRIL 2017 ERP SYSTEM & BUSINESS STRUCTURE CONVERSION; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q EPS $21.77; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: KPMG Needs More Time to Ccomplete Audit, Assessment of Effectiveness of Internal Control Over Reporting; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Says Intends to Complete Filing as Promptly as Possible; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since December 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.27 million activity. TSINGOS CHRISTINE A had sold 1,411 shares worth $349,928. Shares for $216,045 were sold by STARK JAMES R. 2,376 shares were sold by TUMOLO ANNETTE, worth $604,704.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $280.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Theraputics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp Com Stk (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold BIO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 17.73 million shares or 2.92% less from 18.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century Companies Inc reported 687,559 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 3,988 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Asset Mgmt One Limited, Japan-based fund reported 6,491 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). 15 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group invested 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Utah Retirement Systems owns 3,971 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 19,731 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass State Bank owns 4,121 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.02% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Us Retail Bank De owns 4,465 shares. Architects Inc holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 25 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. As per Friday, February 16, the company rating was downgraded by C.L. King. Barclays Capital maintained Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) on Friday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Jefferies maintained Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) rating on Wednesday, February 28. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $280 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Jefferies. The rating was initiated by CL King on Thursday, October 13 with “Buy”. On Friday, February 16 the stock rating was downgraded by CL King to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BIO in report on Tuesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $121,000 activity.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 47.37% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TGI’s profit will be $19.93M for 8.29 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.03 million shares or 0.71% less from 50.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,690 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,342 shares. 2.05M are owned by Towle And. Smith Graham & Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership has 1.04% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 470,731 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 1.01M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has 37,028 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 8,771 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 15,605 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Cap (Trc) has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 339 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp holds 1,505 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Among 19 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Triumph Group had 69 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19. Robert W. Baird maintained Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets initiated Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) on Thursday, January 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, November 9. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Monday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, December 17 to “Neutral”.