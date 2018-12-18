Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (TTMI) by 28.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 87,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 223,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.56 million, down from 311,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 808,278 shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 34.06% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 2.2% Position in TTM Tech; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTM Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTMI); 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 10/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Receives Excellent Supplier Award From United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd; 16/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 10/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $700M-$750M; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 0.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 50,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $488.94 million, up from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 1.05M shares traded or 17.73% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms 6 Scotiabank Securitized Trm Auto Rcvbls Trst Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scotiabank – Beaten Down Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) CEO Brian Porter on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Fool.ca published: “Ranking the Top 3 Canadian Banks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Income-Generating Investments for the Holidays – The Motley Fool Canada” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Pulls Out of the Caribbean: Should Investors Be Worried? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 757,444 shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $181.25M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 29,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,036 shares, and cut its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET).

Among 11 analysts covering The Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. The Bank Of Nova Scotia had 24 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, December 2. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 31. As per Thursday, June 9, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) on Friday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 31 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Tuesday, November 27. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 21 by Dundee Securities. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 5 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 31 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TTMI’s profit will be $20.74 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by TTM Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 18 investors sold TTMI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 113.53 million shares or 5.57% more from 107.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Regions Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). 79,430 are owned by Sterling Cap Ltd. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 159,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,112 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 91,419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Victory Capital Management has invested 0.08% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd reported 11,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Architects Inc has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Rice Hall James Assoc Ltd Liability reported 586,375 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 131,716 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 22,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.03% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering TTM Tech (NASDAQ:TTMI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TTM Tech had 24 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Needham. As per Friday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by TheStreet. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 27 by Needham. As per Friday, July 28, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, May 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, August 10, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, December 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17.5 target in Wednesday, September 27 report.