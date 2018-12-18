Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54M, up from 24,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $182.34. About 220,577 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 2.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 3,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.46 million, down from 110,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 755,095 shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 8.54% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – SEPARATELY ENTERED CONTRACTS TO SELL TWO SUBURBAN OFFICE PROPERTIES TO DIFFERENT BUYERS FOR A COMBINED SALE PRICE OF ABOUT $67 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $301.7 MLN VS $377.4 MLN; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 11 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Benchmark. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 28 by Maxim Group. The stock of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Buy” on Monday, June 27. Maxim Group maintained Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Thursday, February 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Thursday, October 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 358,809 are held by Price T Rowe Md. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 93,116 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc has 1,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Com reported 85,263 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 1,047 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Select Equity Gru LP has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership owns 79,307 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited reported 884 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management, a Japan-based fund reported 14,968 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 1,400 were reported by Etrade Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Axa has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameriprise stated it has 715,750 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 221,535 shares.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. 1,225 shares were sold by Carter Glenn A, worth $296,937 on Tuesday, August 28. 2,000 shares were sold by Pope Daniel M, worth $482,595 on Friday, August 24. 24,000 shares were sold by MARR JOHN S JR, worth $5.57 million. On Monday, August 13 the insider MILLER BRIAN K sold $2.34M. $4.73 million worth of stock was sold by MOORE H LYNN JR on Thursday, August 30. King Luther Jr also sold $53,154 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) on Thursday, November 1.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 222,626 shares to 21,026 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,883 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.33 million activity. The insider LEVY JOHN S sold $103,580.

Among 22 analysts covering SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. SL Green Realty Corp. had 98 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, September 21. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 12 by SunTrust. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, September 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. As per Thursday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 9. The company was maintained on Monday, September 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 20 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold SLG shares while 120 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 81.80 million shares or 4.64% less from 85.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 2,591 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc stated it has 5.19 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 176,490 shares. 456,267 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Invesco Ltd reported 2.66M shares. Cohen And Steers Inc reported 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 8,650 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 28,816 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 12,790 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited, a Bermuda-based fund reported 6 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 149,707 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 499,342 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 539 shares stake. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 182,107 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 117,771 shares to 802,086 shares, valued at $54.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 42,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.6 per share. SLG’s profit will be $154.57M for 12.48 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.78% EPS growth.