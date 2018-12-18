Prentiss Smith & Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 35.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold 12,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,976 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $772,000, down from 35,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.7. About 32.69M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Lawyer Grills Star U.S. Witness on Data Tinkering in Study; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 1.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 10,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 767,788 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.55 million, up from 756,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 6.57M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: No Rush To Unload This Asset – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Stock: Why the Death of Housing is Premature – Profit Confidential” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Merger Synergy – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Value Stocks to Absolutely Love During This Correction – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Just Relax – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11B for 8.84 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Omni Ptnrs Llp holds 1.91% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 504,298 shares. Roberts Glore & Il has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6,289 shares. Iowa Savings Bank stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shelton Capital holds 137,057 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs reported 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,931 shares. Private Management Group owns 9,063 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Co holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 48,849 shares. Sageworth Tru holds 0% or 574 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings stated it has 51,000 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. West Coast Lc reported 31,993 shares. Iron Finance Limited Liability Com reported 12,110 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital invested 0.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Leisure Management stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 510,218 were reported by Rockland Trust.

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Friday, April 13 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 21. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 28 with “Buy”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, October 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 28 report.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, which manages about $439.26 million and $175.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 7,445 shares to 7,492 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $16.82 million activity. 183,374 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) shares with value of $9.71M were sold by CECERE ANDREW. von Gillern Jeffry H. sold $889,581 worth of stock. On Tuesday, November 13 Elmore John R. sold $1.04 million worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 19,418 shares. OMALEY DAVID B had sold 10,902 shares worth $585,001.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (NYSE:WY) by 1.11 million shares to 108,890 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology Sa by 165,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,525 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Cl A (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank invested in 32,557 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Company reported 203,137 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 67,126 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 203,673 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Regent Management Lc reported 0.08% stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 58,736 shares stake. Focused Wealth has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Spectrum Mngmt holds 39,777 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Company owns 24.42 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Horseman Mgmt invested in 1.05% or 84,700 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 1.34 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, April 6 to “Neutral” rating. Vining Sparks upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6100 target in Friday, April 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Tuesday, March 27. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, November 24 report. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Wedbush initiated U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Friday, October 7 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush maintained the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, November 30 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $48 target in Thursday, October 20 report. Nomura maintained the shares of USB in report on Monday, October 23 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, November 14 report.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Citigroup Stock Too Cheap To Ignore? – Nasdaq” on November 20, 2018. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp (USB) CEO Andy Cecere Presents at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.