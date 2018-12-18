Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Veritiv Corp (VRTV) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 259,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.56 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $129.75 million, down from 3.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Veritiv Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $425.96M market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 55,635 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV)

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 102,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 858,938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.97M, up from 756,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $232.82. About 448,883 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/03/2018 – China’s; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1,100 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Next Gp Inc reported 12 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Synovus Fincl reported 48 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Co owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Schwab Charles Mgmt Inc holds 248,383 shares. Prudential Incorporated holds 104,612 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 82 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $13.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 548,000 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $288.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 50.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 300.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX).

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $62.00 million activity. 3,350 Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) shares with value of $99,792 were bought by Laschinger Mary A.

Among 6 analysts covering Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Veritiv Corp had 19 analyst reports since November 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Monday, April 2 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 2 by Wells Fargo. Wells Fargo downgraded Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) on Wednesday, November 8 to “Market Perform” rating. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, January 8 report. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, March 15 report. SunTrust downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $29.0 target in Wednesday, January 31 report. SunTrust maintained Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) rating on Monday, March 5. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $32.0 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 18 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, August 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.98 million for 4.63 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NetEase had 57 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 21 by Barclays Capital. Zacks downgraded the shares of NTES in report on Tuesday, August 25 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 25 with “Overweight”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 25 by Credit Agricole. Nomura initiated the shares of NTES in report on Friday, January 22 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 17 by Daiwa Securities. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Wednesday, January 4 to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Monday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, August 10. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies.