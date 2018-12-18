Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (WU) by 22.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 445,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.52 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.90M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Un Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 2.76M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 2.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 5,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,420 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.68M, down from 189,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 6.96M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 07/05/2018 – PENCE CALLS ON OTHER COUNTRIES TO TAKE STEPS AGAINST VENEZUELA, INCLUDING VISA RESTRICTIONS FOR LEADERS, EFFORTS TO STOP MONEY LAUNDERING AND ACTION TO HOLD MADURO ACCOUNTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $16.70 million activity. 2,252 shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H, worth $325,541.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.70 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $437.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 587 shares to 19,382 shares, valued at $23.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. HOLDEN BETSY D had sold 8,504 shares worth $158,551 on Thursday, December 13. On Friday, December 14 MILES MICHAEL sold $155,640 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 8,504 shares. Williams Richard L sold $414,244 worth of stock or 20,207 shares. Tsai Caroline also sold $45,164 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares. MENDOZA ROBERTO G had sold 18,709 shares worth $339,381 on Friday, December 14.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 131,177 shares to 780,549 shares, valued at $41.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Hldgs Co Com (NYSE:GHC) by 11,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.96M for 9.02 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.