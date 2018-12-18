Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 6.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 3,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29M, down from 47,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.05. About 18.63M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling; 21/03/2018 – EU DATA PROTETCTION REGULATORS COMMENT ON FACEBOOK; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer closed out the first evening of #CodeCon 2018 last night – watch the full video and read the transcript of their interview with @karaswisher and @pkafka here; 22/03/2018 – Forget Facebook, Turkey Is Moving to Control All Content; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O TELLS EU PARLIAMENT IT WILL NOT PROMISE NOT TO SHARE USER DATA BETWEEN FACEBOOK AND WHATSAPP -PARLIAMENT; 27/03/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 21/03/2018 – EU Vows to Use Its Full Powers to Delve Into Facebook Scandal; 26/03/2018 – Recode’s @KurtWagner8 answers questions about Facebook, Cambridge Analytica and data privacy on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask (full transcript):

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 37.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp bought 163,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 600,000 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.60 million, up from 436,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.31. About 2.80 million shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 44.54% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.54% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/04/2018 – WAYFAIR METIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 26/04/2018 – Dir Bradley Gifts 421 Of Wayfair Inc; 03/04/2018 – In April, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could affect the future of online commerce, South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 91C, EST. LOSS/SHR 90C; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q EBITDA Loss $50M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 468 are held by Hanson Doremus Inv Management. Korea Corp owns 1.61M shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. 22,087 were reported by Bank. Levin Strategies LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Financial In holds 1,756 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ca stated it has 1.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc reported 106,851 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Point Capital Lc holds 1.77% or 35,577 shares. Jnba Financial stated it has 182 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Holdg has invested 0.23% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6,473 are owned by Beacon Fin Group Inc. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $742.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 5,789 shares to 65,120 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 1,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 16.67 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 3 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 5. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $146 target. On Tuesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity.

Among 34 analysts covering Wayfair LLC (NYSE:W), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Wayfair LLC had 112 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) rating on Friday, December 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $82.0 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, June 2 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 22 by Suntrust Robinson. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, November 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 8 by Oppenheimer. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, March 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Tuesday, June 27 to “Accumulate” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Thursday, February 25 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold W shares while 60 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 62.88 million shares or 1.48% less from 63.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Davis Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Goldman Sachs reported 343,770 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank has 1 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 83 shares. Northeast Invest Management owns 21,686 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Alpine Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Co holds 17,500 shares. Blair William And Il reported 1,805 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp holds 1.54M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Llc reported 6,801 shares. Wellington Gru Llp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Buckingham Capital Mgmt holds 91,237 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.13% or 14,840 shares. Artisan Prtn Lp has 1.18 million shares. 2,058 are owned by Ww Asset Incorporated.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $7.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 160,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 215,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 97 selling transactions for $108.44 million activity.