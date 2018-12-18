Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.13 million, up from 8,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $29.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1550.57. About 4.53 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Amazon gallops into the Kentucky Derby; 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 16/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members in new grocery showdown; 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co En (WFC) by 99.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 559,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,966 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103,000, down from 561,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co En for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 14.50M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder, with a stake that dates back to the late 1980s; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio)

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 22.68% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.97 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.60 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 212,385 shares to 378,894 shares, valued at $31.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metro Inc En (MTRAF) by 139,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corporation Os;S En (NYSE:ECA).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Altria Stock Is Extremely Cheap – Yahoo Finance” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “If Warren Buffett Loves Wells Fargo So Much, Why Is He Selling the Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Wells Fargo Sparks Diverse Small Business Growth Across U.S. by Fulfilling $75 Million Lending and Grant Commitment – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Big-Bank Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs of 2019: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Will Rise Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.87 million activity.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $27.69 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. $3.28 million worth of stock was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Wednesday, August 15. $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Shares for $3.66M were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. On Thursday, November 15 Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 437 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 4,108 shares worth $8.02 million.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/27/2018: LAIX,SALM,AMZN – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Is Making a Multi-Billion Dollar Mistake – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon plans chips in Intel’s territory – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Baird’s Takeaways From Amazon’s AWS re:Invent (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OSTK – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.