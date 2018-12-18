State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 6.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 32,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 440,161 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.78M, down from 472,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 2.42M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,452 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.70 million, down from 161,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $94.08. About 1.20M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 13.24% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $36.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,596 shares to 1.72M shares, valued at $123.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 225,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold XEL shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Huntington State Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,298 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 105,690 shares. Bell Fincl Bank stated it has 7,594 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. American Bankshares owns 579 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 7,575 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 2.89M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 31,835 shares in its portfolio. 20,658 were reported by Thomas White Interest. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Oppenheimer Asset reported 9,530 shares. Bruce And stated it has 481,600 shares. Northern stated it has 0.07% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 2,325 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Peoples Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. XEL’s profit will be $210.75 million for 31.29 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Xcel Energy Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, December 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 27 by Mizuho. SunTrust maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) rating on Monday, March 7. SunTrust has “Neutral” rating and $39 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, September 3 with “Hold”. Mizuho downgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Friday, November 2 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13 to “Overweight”. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, April 2. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $43 target in Friday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Tuesday, September 11 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Edison Gains on Systematic Capital Investments – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DTE or XEL: Which Electric Utility Stock Should You Add? – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Dominion’s (D) JV to Create Sustainable Energy From Methane – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ALLETE Unit & Xcel Energy Sign Wind Power Sale Agreement – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Black Hills Purchases Wind Farm, Expands Renewable Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $300,636 activity. Another trade for 7,182 shares valued at $349,526 was made by Poferl Judy M. on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold IR shares while 208 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 186.38 million shares or 2.72% less from 191.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring owns 0.47% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 501,004 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Conning invested in 0.02% or 5,391 shares. Financial Architects Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,200 shares. Cadence Capital Management Limited Co holds 21,946 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 4,759 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Lc reported 0.17% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank reported 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Smithfield Tru Communication reported 2,656 shares. 10,600 were reported by Bowen Hanes &. 2,320 are owned by Pennsylvania. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.14% or 290,448 shares.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.02 per share. IR’s profit will be $314.44 million for 18.38 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cars.com Is Indeed At An Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM: Overstretched And Oversold, A Dilemma And Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Vishay Introduces IrDA®-Compliant IR Transceiver Module in Standard 6.8 mm by 2.8 mm by 1.6 mm Footprint – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Names New Treasurer NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TEGNA Names John Janedis Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations – Business Wire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand Plc had 88 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Friday, January 12 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 31. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 14 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 25. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, October 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $99.0 target in Monday, February 26 report. On Monday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 9 report.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $837.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,565 shares to 114,501 shares, valued at $24.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 6,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 713,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).