Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 92.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd bought 325,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 675,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.48M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.625. About 3.68M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 35.63% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 3.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,571 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31B, up from 33,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $50.99. About 2.56M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net $643M; 07/03/2018 – Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 28/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 10/03/2018 – Verona Pharma Conference Call Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 24/05/2018 – MB Financial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold STI shares while 234 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 356.40 million shares or 4.46% less from 373.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 160,016 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 0.27% or 12,525 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has invested 0.2% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1,004 shares. First Bancorp Of Mount Dora Invest Services has invested 0.09% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Park Corporation Oh reported 0.03% stake. Provise Management Grp Llc reported 0.06% stake. 196 were accumulated by Covington Capital Management. 8,747 were accumulated by Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj & reported 0.09% stake. Horseman Cap Management Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 48,396 shares. First Personal Finance Ser invested 0% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 958 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $182,835 activity.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1347.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 185 shares to 34,216 shares, valued at $711.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370 shares, and cut its stake in Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Wednesday, April 4 report. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Piper Jaffray. Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “” rating in Friday, July 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, November 30 by Wedbush. On Wednesday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, December 18. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, May 1.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd, which manages about $127.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 25,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.