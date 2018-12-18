Goodwin Daniel L decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 52.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81 million, down from 47,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 6.36M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS SUSPECTS JOBLESS RATE WILL FALL MORE THAN MPC BASE CASE; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right; 14/03/2018 – BANK OF MAURITIUS MPC VOTED 6-1 TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE PLANS TO VOTE ON MPC NOMINEES TODAY: ORDER PAPER; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 24/05/2018 – TREASURY COMMITTEE REAPPOINTS GERTJAN VLIEGHE TO BOE’S MPC

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 28,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,384 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.30 million, up from 337,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 19.71M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 09/03/2018 – #BreakingNews — trial briefs on DOJ case to breakup @ATT – @twxcorp due out today and details of government case now @FoxBusiness $T $TWX; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ brings back expert witness in bid to save AT&T-Time Warner case; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s ”Alone In The Game”; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Monday, September 18. UBS maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Neutral” rating. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Wednesday, June 13 to “Sell” rating. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. Oppenheimer maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Tuesday, July 25 with “Hold” rating. Macquarie Research initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 5 report. On Tuesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. Oppenheimer downgraded the stock to “Perform” rating in Tuesday, November 8 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 28 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 4.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $635.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 9,538 shares to 51,711 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,542 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutler Counsel Llc owns 220,921 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. 74,027 are owned by Spc Finance Inc. Green Square Capital Limited holds 1.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 264,368 shares. Stoneridge Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 159,690 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 3.83 million shares. Jefferies Gru Lc reported 628,257 shares. Qv Invsts Inc accumulated 2.86 million shares or 10.17% of the stock. 7,536 are owned by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management. The Massachusetts-based Research Mngmt Co has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 321,412 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc holds 31,061 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Truepoint accumulated 8,198 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt has invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MPC’s profit will be $794.47M for 13.02 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Marathon Petroleum Corp had 102 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MPC in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Hold” on Friday, May 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 13. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 22 by Piper Jaffray. Zacks downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Monday, August 10 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by Jefferies. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Magnetar Financial Lc has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Klingenstein Fields & Co Lc stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Salient Advsrs holds 212,590 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Barnett And Com accumulated 37,234 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.03% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 89,016 shares. Moreover, Condor Capital Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Carroll Fincl Associate reported 1,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 142,699 are owned by Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.29% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 19,475 shares. Amp Ltd owns 345,167 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Washington Trust Comml Bank stated it has 4,879 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 19,936 were reported by Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company holds 23,122 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $155,500 activity.