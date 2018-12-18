Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.17M, down from 250,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.4. About 1.85 million shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 48.43% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Tarbox Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 253.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tarbox Group Inc bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $693,000, up from 1,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tarbox Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.77. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Tarbox Group Inc, which manages about $405.22M and $276.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,723 shares to 47,156 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,593 were accumulated by Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Cap Counsel invested in 0.18% or 4,476 shares. Chemung Canal Tru reported 1.69% stake. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va stated it has 25,777 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 1.77M shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.42% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parkwood Ltd Co invested 1.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 57,265 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 700,839 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited, a Ireland-based fund reported 76,255 shares. United Kingdom-based Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 3.71% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Verity Asset holds 0.3% or 2,671 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa has 2.77M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Carlson Management stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 18,915 shares.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. On Tuesday, October 16 Yawman David sold $1.29M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 12,024 shares. $2.26M worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Spanos Mike on Wednesday, October 31. $18.53 million worth of stock was sold by Khan Mehmood on Monday, October 22.

Among 24 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 81 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, July 21. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 5. Evercore downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Wednesday, February 14 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 30. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 19 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 7. UBS has “Buy” rating and $108 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $133.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Wednesday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, January 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Friday, March 24 with “Hold” rating.

Among 7 analysts covering British Amrcn Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. British Amrcn Tobacco had 9 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray initiated the shares of BTI in report on Thursday, May 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Investec. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, August 25. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 28 by Societe Generale. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Investec to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, December 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, July 29.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $348.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 15,550 shares to 38,482 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.