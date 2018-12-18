Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 14.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 390,069 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.65 million, up from 340,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 207,249 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has risen 31.71% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 0.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 14,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $345.17M, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.59. About 331,003 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 19.15% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 03/05/2018 – GAlNSystems – Platinum Sponsor at 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement; 15/05/2018 – Alpha Software Receives an Honorable Mention in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application; 26/04/2018 – CA Technologies Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools for Second Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Kneron Named as a Cool Vendor by Gartner; 18/05/2018 – HubSpot Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for CRM Lead Management; 22/05/2018 – Avaya Named a Leader by Gartner in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Contact Center Infrastructure, Worldwide; 10/05/2018 – JDA Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems and Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 15/05/2018 – Demisto Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold GDOT shares while 89 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 0.95% more from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The France-based Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Amer Century reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. 4,100 were reported by Fosun Intl Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag holds 47,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% or 1.99M shares. Renaissance Techs Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Piedmont Advisors Inc invested in 0.04% or 10,915 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 15,500 shares. 31,069 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Com. 343,937 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Company. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 2,838 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 24,000 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 36,125 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Green Dot had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Loop Capital on Tuesday, January 10 with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Tuesday, January 17 to “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, August 9 by Lake Street. As per Thursday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Compass Point maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Wednesday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by William Blair on Wednesday, August 9 to “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, November 14 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by Craig Hallum.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 610,225 shares to 228,017 shares, valued at $35.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,698 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 31 sales for $45.88 million activity. The insider Streit Steven W sold $2.10M. On Monday, October 1 the insider Unruh Jess sold $711,696. 10,000 shares were sold by Shifke Mark L, worth $751,183 on Monday, October 15. Dent Mary also sold $314,742 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) shares. Ricci John C sold 4,466 shares worth $377,299. On Wednesday, November 14 Narlinger Brett sold $400,001 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 5,000 shares.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $2.24 million activity. Shares for $209,734 were sold by Christopher MR Thomas. Another trade for 1,378 shares valued at $202,842 was made by Dawkins Alwyn on Friday, November 16. Shares for $147,440 were sold by Safian Craig.

Among 15 analysts covering Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Gartner Inc had 61 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of IT in report on Thursday, August 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) earned “Top Pick” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, May 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, May 9. On Monday, January 25 the stock rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, November 6. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 22 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 16. RBC Capital Markets maintained Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) rating on Thursday, November 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $143.0 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, September 28. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. IT’s profit will be $114.52M for 26.51 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold IT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 91.26 million shares or 2.82% less from 93.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership reported 231,500 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 508,645 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited has 163 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 7.11M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Estabrook Cap invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Fil Limited reported 9 shares. 2,140 are held by Everence Cap Management. Carderock Management Inc reported 1.28% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & owns 442 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) for 25,300 shares. 16,011 are owned by Canandaigua Natl Bank & Trust. Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Korea stated it has 1,056 shares or 0% of all its holdings.