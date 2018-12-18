Quantres Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 65.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,200 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $221,000, down from 9,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 773,395 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has declined 31.01% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.01% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 23/04/2018 – LILLY-INCYTE DRUG HIGH DOSE FAILS TO WIN PANEL VOTE ON SAFETY; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Will Review Clinical Programs After Merck, Incyte Trial Failure — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 06/04/2018 – Still sinking in: $INCY -23% $NLNK -40% UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte; 09/04/2018 – Physicians’ Education Resource® Presents ‘Practical Application of Sequencing for EGFR-Mutant Lung Cancers: A Focus on Recent Evidence and Key Next Steps in Trials’ Symposium; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Axel Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 36.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axel Capital Management Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.26M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axel Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $101.8. About 1.02M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 34.57% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $19.32 million activity. St. Ledger Susan had sold 3,498 shares worth $379,620. The insider Merritt Douglas sold 23,572 shares worth $2.94 million. 2,407 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares with value of $264,811 were sold by Tully Timothy. Another trade for 2,091 shares valued at $261,103 was sold by Carges Mark T. Morgan Scott also sold $372,151 worth of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Monday, December 10. 8,750 shares valued at $912,100 were sold by SULLIVAN GODFREY on Monday, December 10.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 245.45% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. SPLK’s profit will be $23.64M for 159.06 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 32 investors sold SPLK shares while 141 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 125.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 126.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.03% or 10,113 shares in its portfolio. Guild Inv Mngmt invested in 2,760 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management accumulated 0.08% or 3,135 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc invested in 39,623 shares. Wellington Gru Llp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). B Riley Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 3,804 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.27% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 18,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co holds 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 50,400 shares. Cookson Peirce And Com Inc stated it has 0.03% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 44 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Stevens Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 36,000 shares.

Axel Capital Management Llc, which manages about $80.05M and $112.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 57,000 shares to 120,783 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 1,450.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.02 per share. INCY’s profit will be $65.97M for 52.40 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.00% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $68,765 were bought by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $43,232 were sold by Iyengar Vijay K on Monday, July 9. The insider Trower Paul sold $700,000. Flannelly Barry P sold 1,000 shares worth $70,000.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold INCY shares while 125 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 180.88 million shares or 1.39% less from 183.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc accumulated 5,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Point72 Asset Management Lp stated it has 145,338 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 9,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Mirae Asset Invests owns 49,404 shares. Tributary Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 22,100 shares. Fred Alger reported 20,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 393,475 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.37% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 68,666 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Allen Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Capital Ww Investors invested in 0.01% or 715,405 shares.