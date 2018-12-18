Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) had an increase of 0.83% in short interest. F’s SI was 117.28M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 0.83% from 116.30M shares previously. With 46.28 million avg volume, 3 days are for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s short sellers to cover F’s short positions. The SI to Ford Motor Company’s float is 3%. The stock 0.04% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. It is down 31.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Manafort’s ex-son-in-law cut plea deal; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 07/04/2018 – KokomPerspective: Ford truck claiming neglect writes to ‘Lora’ for assistance; 01/05/2018 – FORD SAYS LINCOLN DECLINE DRIVEN BY SHIFT AWAY FROM SEDANS; 09/05/2018 – Ford Halts F-series Pickup Production After Fire, Keeps Guidance Intact — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Ford scaling back car business to focus on trucks, SUVs, crossovers; 05/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CREDIT SOLD $250M AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES; 12/04/2018 – Paul Tan: New Ford Focus Mk4 won’t be made, sold in Thailand

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc (CAT) stake by 13.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as Caterpillar Inc (CAT)’s stock declined 13.14%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 13,361 shares with $2.04M value, down from 15,361 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc now has $74.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.68. About 2.50 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent

Among 8 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ford Motor had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, October 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. Citigroup maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Thursday, August 9. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $10.5 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, October 30. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of F in report on Monday, October 29 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by UBS.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $25,163 activity. The insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $98,890. $124,053 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were sold by Armstrong Steven R..

Ford Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and services automobiles in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $33.80 billion. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment develops, makes, distributes, and services cars, trucks, SUVs, and electrified vehicles under the Ford name; and luxury vehicles under the Lincoln name, as well as service parts and accessories. It has a 5.48 P/E ratio. This segment markets its products through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 84 investors sold Ford Motor Company shares while 316 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 1.37% less from 1.90 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 40,016 shares. Wealthtrust holds 4,708 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability owns 574,837 shares. Chemical Bancorp owns 139,058 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.08% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Piedmont Inv accumulated 40,689 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 94,019 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore has 0.67% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Convergence Inv Partners Lc accumulated 137,608 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Management Limited Com holds 20,107 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 13,509 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 22,725 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 EPS, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 10.54 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 10,380 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 0.08% or 23,899 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 630,779 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.35% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hartford Inv Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 69,198 shares. 1,548 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. 377,701 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Company accumulated 9,364 shares. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 23,137 shares. Johnson Counsel has 11,914 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Crawford Counsel holds 0.01% or 1,419 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.23% or 158,684 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 7,122 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Limited Partnership owns 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 12,182 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 132,224 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,208 shares to 186,231 valued at $21.01 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Canadian Nat’l Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 33,186 shares and now owns 86,288 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $5.28 million activity. On Friday, October 26 the insider De Lange Bob bought $124,826. 35,051 shares valued at $5.40 million were sold by Johnson Denise C on Monday, October 1.