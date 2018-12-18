Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Com Inc Fsponsored Adr 1 Adr Reps 0.1 Ord Shs (BIDU) by 58.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 2,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $343,000, down from 3,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Baidu Com Inc Fsponsored Adr 1 Adr Reps 0.1 Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 1.85M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 21/05/2018 – SCMP: Baidu chief reiterates commitment to AI strategy after abrupt exit of chief operating officer; 29/03/2018 – Brazilian Court Convicts Giant App Company Baidu of Unfair Competition; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 18/05/2018 – CHINA’S BAIDU SAYS LU Ql STEPS DOWN AS COMPANY’S COO; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) by 87.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 9.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.92M, down from 10.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Flex Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.66. About 6.81M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 53.75% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 09/04/2018 – Flex Logix Validates EFLX®4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC16FFC; Evaluation Boards Available Now; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Flex Acq Hldg Rtgs Unfctd By Waddington Grp Acq; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 26/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FLEX TO DIVEST MULTEK’S CHINA OPERATIONS TO MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC. (“MFLEX”); 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Flex LNG steers away from floating units as challenges emerge; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Ops to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc

Among 15 analysts covering Flextronics International Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Flextronics International Ltd. had 57 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of FLEX in report on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 27 by Needham. RBC Capital Markets maintained Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Monday, October 5 with “Outperform” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on Friday, January 29 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 30. The stock of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, October 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, January 27. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Hold” on Thursday, June 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 20 report.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Goodyear Tire And Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.30M shares to 7.11M shares, valued at $166.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 68,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Since June 19, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 18 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. 8,513 shares were sold by Britt Douglas, worth $117,285. 27,532 shares valued at $393,551 were sold by Humphries Paul on Wednesday, June 27. $713,459 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Collier Christopher. $589,385 worth of stock was sold by MCNAMARA MICHAEL M on Monday, July 2. $30,940 worth of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) was sold by Tan Lay Koon on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 48 shares valued at $593 was made by Li Jennifer on Monday, October 15.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australian Market Notably Lower – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RIB To Assume Sole Ownership Of YTWO JV – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Emerging Market Stocks to Buy on This Dip – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Data (FDC) Introduces Two Clover Devices in Argentina – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Innovator Preps January Series of S&P 500 Defined Outcome ETF Listings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $126.30M for 7.98 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 27 investors sold FLEX shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 479.55 million shares or 0.31% less from 481.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 196,637 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Co has invested 0.02% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Service has invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 81,918 shares. Segantii holds 0.94% or 135,000 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd reported 952 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 531,134 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12,696 shares in its portfolio. Research reported 516,500 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited holds 10,040 shares. The California-based Nwq Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Glenview Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 17.61 million shares or 1.47% of the stock. Brinker stated it has 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Morgan Stanley owns 3.34M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Apple Challenge Chinaâ€™s Tech Giants in the Smart Speaker Market? – Yahoo Finance UK” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on December 15, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The Bull Case for JD Stock Gets Even Tougher to Defend – Investorplace.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “China’s Baidu Searches For Bond Buyers Amid Market Upheaval – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese internet, semis gain on easing trade tension – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $142.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,636 shares to 38,558 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).