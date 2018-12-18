Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 6.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,723 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.57M, down from 77,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $179.08. About 1.49 million shares traded or 104.85% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 19/03/2018 – FLEETCOR Recognized for Innovation, Growth, & Success; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 1.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 3,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,983 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.86 million, up from 259,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 1.65 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 30.24% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,472 shares to 30,626 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 437,377 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $4.09 million activity.

Among 42 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Skyworks Solutions Inc. has $132 highest and $61 lowest target. $108’s average target is 57.07% above currents $68.76 stock price. Skyworks Solutions Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, August 3. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Tuesday, February 6. The rating was initiated by CLSA with “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 1. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, December 10 to “Sector Weight”. The stock of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Friday, January 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, July 21 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.32, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWKS shares while 193 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 138.64 million shares or 0.70% less from 139.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Creative Planning owns 46,657 shares. Walleye Trading Limited reported 38,224 shares stake. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.16% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 43,274 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.31% stake. Palouse Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.64% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Commercial Bank reported 0.01% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). British Columbia Invest Mngmt has 56,105 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 140,666 shares. 200,303 are owned by Pension. Brandywine Investment Ltd Co owns 133,067 shares. Proshare Ltd accumulated 144,509 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 21,626 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Fca Tx owns 4,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 8,299 shares in its portfolio. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 44,468 shares. Meridian Mgmt has 0.77% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Profund Advsrs Llc stated it has 2,029 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,073 were accumulated by Korea Inv Corp. Montag Caldwell has invested 2.72% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Paloma Prns Management reported 12,958 shares. Stifel Financial has 1,569 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 38,461 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 36,700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Miles Cap has invested 0.18% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc holds 0.02% or 15,198 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.86% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.22 per share. FLT’s profit will be $226.05M for 17.56 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.50 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 60 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 18. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 21. Credit Suisse maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Friday, February 9 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, April 15 the stock rating was initiated by Compass Point with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer upgraded FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Friday, August 5 to “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FLT in report on Wednesday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 5.

