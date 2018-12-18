Banc Funds Co Llc decreased Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG) stake by 3.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 15,000 shares as Bankwell Financial Group Inc. (BWFG)’s stock declined 11.08%. The Banc Funds Co Llc holds 477,232 shares with $14.97M value, down from 492,232 last quarter. Bankwell Financial Group Inc. now has $213.64M valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 21,139 shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 20.52% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG); 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c

Washington Trust Company decreased Gen Elec Co (GE) stake by 18.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company sold 49,652 shares as Gen Elec Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Washington Trust Company holds 212,733 shares with $2.40 million value, down from 262,385 last quarter. Gen Elec Co now has $64.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 91.10 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 22/03/2018 – 91SL: GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Continue to Explore Best Company Structure; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: GE Negative Outlook Reflects Added Headwinds to Restoring GE’s Credit Profile; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company increased Vanguard (VOO) stake by 2,372 shares to 13,380 valued at $3.57 million in 2018Q3. It also upped State Street Etf/Usa (MDY) stake by 1,202 shares and now owns 71,430 shares. Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 268,908 shares. 28,697 were reported by Bell Bancorporation. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Com holds 184,332 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated stated it has 0.71% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Goelzer Inv Management has 0.19% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 151,563 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.5% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hutchinson Mngmt Ca has 28,494 shares. Fire Inc accumulated 275,000 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York has 1.01M shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Eos Management LP reported 0.83% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 31.44 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 238,929 shares stake. Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 110,064 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt Corp has 0.59% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 107,425 shares.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. 225,000 shares valued at $2.19M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Thursday, November 1. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GE Advances Digital Leadership with Launch of $1.2 Billion Industrial IoT Software Company – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes, a GE Company vs. Schlumberger Limited – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric Remains Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE: Dead Cat Bounce? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: It Ain’t Goin’ Be Easy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $6 target in Thursday, December 13 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 26 by CFRA. Bank of America maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wolfe Research on Tuesday, October 2. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 31 by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. UBS maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Wednesday, September 5. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $13 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, October 8.

Analysts await Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BWFG’s profit will be $4.33M for 12.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.68% negative EPS growth.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $76,888 activity. Dineen David P had sold 589 shares worth $18,288. Shares for $19,011 were sold by Waitz Laura.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased Highlands Bancorp Inc. (HSBK) stake by 31,114 shares to 267,834 valued at $4.89 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Community Bank Of The Bay (CBYAA) stake by 70,500 shares and now owns 475,440 shares. Meridian Interstate Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was raised too.