Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (Call) (TYL) by 52.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 14,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.21 million, down from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $183.31. About 183,252 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 1.60% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Comer (BLX) by 7.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 169,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.32M shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $48.54M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Comer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 98,467 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 41.88% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $38.57 million activity. On Monday, August 13 the insider MARR JOHN S JR sold $5.57 million. Another trade for 275 shares valued at $53,154 was sold by King Luther Jr. On Thursday, August 30 MOORE H LYNN JR sold $4.73 million worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 19,200 shares. 4,000 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares with value of $1.00M were sold by Cline Brenda A. 4,000 shares were sold by MILLER BRIAN K, worth $936,032 on Thursday, August 16. Carter Glenn A also sold $296,937 worth of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.28, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 21 investors sold TYL shares while 85 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 33.39 million shares or 1.65% less from 33.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 23,880 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Axiom Int Lc De holds 12,133 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 2,583 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 53,962 shares. Waddell Reed has invested 0.16% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Twin Tree Management LP reported 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eulav Asset holds 117,058 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 15,823 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Co holds 29,261 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Axa holds 16,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 441,068 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Hsbc Plc stated it has 4,759 shares. Prudential Inc has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Among 15 analysts covering Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Tyler Technologies had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. Pacific Crest initiated Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) rating on Monday, June 20. Pacific Crest has “Overweight” rating and $176 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24500 target in Monday, April 23 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Monday, March 12. The rating was initiated by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, April 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, April 28. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Friday, September 22 with “Buy”. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 22 report.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $18.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (Call) (NYSE:PAYC) by 94,900 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. TYL’s profit will be $36.88M for 48.24 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA (NYSE:BLX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA had 4 analyst reports since October 20, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $28.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 20. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, July 21 to “Underweight”.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 445,638 shares to 192,587 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 149,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).