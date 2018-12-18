Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 48.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 261,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 278,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, down from 540,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 88.41M shares traded or 27.13% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America, Goldman Clash on Aussie as Rate Views Diverge; 20/03/2018 – The threat of a global trade war topped the list of fears in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Fund Manager Survey for March; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 45.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 58,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,650 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.81M, down from 126,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 3.66M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Monthly Report: November 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valero Will Be Offering A 4.6% Dividend Yield From Next Month – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)? – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Valero Energy Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Has 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VLO’s profit will be $462.50 million for 16.30 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Big-Bank Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – The Motley Fool” on December 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA elevating two wealth management leaders to executive team – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “5 Big Bank Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America screens as cheap; don’t fear inversion, Morgan Stanley says. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

