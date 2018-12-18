Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 26.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 4,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,054 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.76 million, up from 19,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.18. About 3.08M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 14.27% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarting hydrocracker; 23/04/2018 – Valero Reports Air Shutdown at Texas City Refinery; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 22/03/2018 – Valero Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – EXPLOSION SETS OFF FIRE AT VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 1.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 832 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.26 million, up from 43,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $372.24. About 351,150 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold VLO shares while 353 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 315.70 million shares or 1.71% less from 321.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Management owns 0.71% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 83,331 shares. Stifel Fin Corp owns 0.43% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1.32M shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,259 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 73,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa owns 4,377 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technology has 0.44% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 20,338 shares. Wade G W & Inc reported 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 5,450 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt holds 1.97% or 95,947 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Proffitt Goodson has 0.13% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,583 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 12,921 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Quantbot Techs LP has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 71,507 shares.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 56,745 shares to 127,092 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,020 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Since July 30, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.71 million activity. EBERHART PAULETT bought 60 shares worth $5,174. On Tuesday, December 11 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $1.82M worth of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 25,000 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Valero Energy Corporation had 101 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 11 by Howard Weil. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 30. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) rating on Thursday, July 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7700 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, October 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of VLO in report on Thursday, May 17 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, October 26. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 1. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) earned “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital on Wednesday, April 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tensile Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6.67% or 113,387 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Connable Office accumulated 4,171 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt has 1,753 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.28% or 38,754 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,497 shares. Principal Gru reported 2.22M shares. Ci Investments has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). New Amsterdam Partners Limited Co has 0.09% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Apg Asset Us Incorporated owns 179,827 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 1,271 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,301 shares. 114,563 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership stated it has 76 shares.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $4.73 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D also sold $643,586 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) on Wednesday, June 27. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Lee Yau Tat sold $1.07M. $124,079 worth of stock was sold by Meyers Charles J on Monday, July 16.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $646.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athenahealth Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) by 46,257 shares to 134,718 shares, valued at $18.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Equinix had 84 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, May 11. SunTrust initiated the shares of EQIX in report on Tuesday, November 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 31. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, October 29 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 18. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $400 target in Thursday, August 4 report.

