Basic Attention Token (BAT) declined to $0.13834086 during a day

It was bad day for Basic Attention Token (BAT), as it declined by $-0.00225555749999998 or -1.60%, touching $0.13834086. Global Crypto Experts believe that Basic Attention Token (BAT) is looking for the $0.152174946 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.355691664546475. The highest price was $0.1428877775 and lowest of $0.1360495 for December 17-18. The open was $0.1405964175. It last traded at Binance exchange. Aproximately 467,188 BAT worth $65,051 was traded.

For a month, Basic Attention Token (BAT) tokens went down -35.75% from $0.2153 for coin. For 100 days BAT is down -11.15% from $0.1557. It traded at $0.2798 200 days ago. Basic Attention Token (BAT) has 1.50B coins mined with the market cap $207.51 million. It has 1.50 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 31/05/2017. The Crypto BAT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.