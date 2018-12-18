Baupost Group Llc decreased Veritiv Corp (VRTV) stake by 6.8% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc sold 259,946 shares as Veritiv Corp (VRTV)’s stock declined 43.44%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 3.56 million shares with $129.75 million value, down from 3.82 million last quarter. Veritiv Corp now has $423.66 million valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 60,264 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 18, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER W. FORREST BELL LEAVING CO; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Veritiv to Showcase Innovative Packaging, Production Consumable and Safety Solutions at MRO Americas; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20

John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.60, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 30 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 16 sold and reduced their equity positions in John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 7.34 million shares, up from 3.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Tax-advantaged Dividend Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.40, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold VRTV shares while 23 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 14.45 million shares or 3.67% less from 15.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp reported 0.22% stake. Private Ocean Limited Company owns 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 1 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 156 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,300 shares. Swiss Bankshares invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Royal Bankshares Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 538 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.09M shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,577 shares stake. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 15,092 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 213 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% stake. Soros Fund Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 83,487 shares. 42,793 were accumulated by Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 248,383 shares in its portfolio.

Baupost Group Llc increased Translate Bio Inc stake by 4.57M shares to 6.49M valued at $62.39M in 2018Q3. It also upped Tesla Inc (Prn) stake by 50.00 million shares and now owns 300.00 million shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was raised too.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 88.31% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.77 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $22.97M for 4.61 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.11% EPS growth.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $62.00 million activity. Laschinger Mary A also bought $99,792 worth of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) on Friday, November 16. BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC sold $62.10M worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 130,134 shares traded or 46.27% up from the average. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) has declined 11.81% since December 18, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund for 30,231 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 93,356 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mathes Company Inc. has 0.17% invested in the company for 15,250 shares. The Florida-based First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services has invested 0.11% in the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Llc., a Colorado-based fund reported 13,691 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $738.49 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. It has a 151.23 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

